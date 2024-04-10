Committed to tackling drug related crime and protecting most vulnerable - Kieran Dougal

Chief Inspector Kieran Dougal is Local Area Commander, North East Edinburgh

I have previously discussed the well-established North East Edinburgh initiated Operation Elate. This was initiated to address drug related harm in the Leith area of the city and working with partners, support vulnerable individuals through effective intervention and outreach. As an operation it has led to over £1.6 million of illegal substances being removed from the street.

On the back of local consultation, concerns were raised about drug dealing and antisocial behaviour in areas of Leith. Throughout March 2024 there was an intensification of this operation utilising locally based Initiative Teams supported by Response, Community and Specialist Officers.

This has led to 25 individuals being charged for drug related offences and drug seizures with a street value in excess of £55,000. The North East Support Team (NEST) made up of Special Police Constables alongside Road Policing colleagues focused on drug related criminality on the road, including drink and drug driving, which resulted in the seizure of seven vehicles and numerous charges for road traffic offences. There were 19 additional arrests relating to offensive weapons, crimes of dishonesty and outstanding warrants.

We continue to undertake proactive road safety checks in the area and in the last few months over 800 vehicles were stopped with 100 motorists charged or issued with a fixed penalty notices for various offences. Seventeen drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of drink or drugs with 14 vehicles seized and five stolen vehicles recovered during these organised road checks.

In response to the previously reported disorder during the Bonfire Night period, which saw 27 offenders charged with over 53 offences, we launched Operation Equid. This focuses on the Niddrie/Hays area targeting resources alongside wider consultation and multi-agency work with City of Edinburgh Council, Youth provision, Social Work, Transport infrastructure and many more.

In addition to engaging with residents and businesses, we’ve increased our patrols and been conducting joint visits to vulnerable members of the community. Community Officers and NEST have been conducting patrols on the transport network in the area during a joint operation with Lothian Buses to engage with commuters and the public whilst deterring antisocial behaviour on or towards the bus network.

We have started a suite of diversionary initiatives such as a Friday Night Project. This has been set up in Leith and Craigmillar, working alongside City of Edinburgh Council, SportScotland, Edinburgh Leisure, Scran Academy, YMCA, local schools, youth provision and the Jack Kane Centre. This project aims to engage with nine to 18 year-olds through sport, provide education around several key themes and crime prevention aspects, whilst improving relationships with police and has been well attended.

In a future column I’ll discuss our upcoming plans for tackling antisocial behaviour over the summer. In the meantime, follow us on social media for more updates as to our policing response within North East Edinburgh.