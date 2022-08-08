Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louise Christie competes in the ribbon event final at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The 44 medals (and counting) secured at Birmingham 2022 puts Scotland at sixth in the games and very near the top spot for medals won per head of population. It is a stunning result.

A myriad of other records were set by the Scottish team.

With a beautiful tribute to Scotland, Louise Christie’s silver in the women's rhythmic gymnastics ribbon event was the first in that discipline since 1994; James Heatly and Grace Reid won the mixed synchronised three-metre springboard diving – the first time that event has featured at a Commonwealth Games; Neat Evans became first-ever female cyclist to win three medals; Duncan Scott became the most decorated Scottish Commonwealth Games athlete; and Shannon Archer became Scotland’s first-ever women’s artistic gymnast to win a medal.

It was also a great games for Wales, Northern Ireland and England – a real tribute to the sporting bodies across the United Kingdom. Unsurprisingly, the people of Birmingham have shown guests from across the globe warm hospitality, for which I know all Scots who visited the games were grateful.

All of us across Scotland will be incredibly proud to see our amazing athletes achieving these results on the world stage, especially with such professionalism, grace and enthusiasm.

In all, the love of their sport is clear. They are great ambassadors for their sports and for Scotland. My very best and thanks to all on Team Scotland.