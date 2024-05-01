​Communities at heart of Edinburgh 900 celebrations​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ - Robert Aldridge

Robert Aldridge is Edinburgh's Lord Provost. Picture: Greg Macvean

In the nine centuries since our city has gone through seismic and profound changes. I’m really proud that in the coming months we’ll be able to collectively explore what makes our city the unique, inspiring and fascinating place we know today.

This is one of the fundamental aims of the programme to explore, examine and reimagine our collective past. The full aims and themes can be found on our website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the wider programme, we’re allocating £100,000 to the Edinburgh 900 Community Fund. This will allow our residents to celebrate their city’s rich heritage and inspiring present. I’m clear that our communities should play an integral part in these celebrations, and I have no doubt that they will rise to the occasion and showcase the very best aspects of Edinburgh.

I’d encourage our community groups to visit our website to check the criteria and make sure to submit their applications before the deadline on 27 May.

There is also a separate civic fund of £100,000 focused on events across the city. This is a brilliant opportunity for our cultural and heritage organisations to exhibit Edinburgh and its illustrious past like never before.

Again I’d encourage any interested parties to visit our website and apply before the deadline of 20 May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’re proud to be working with an extensive array of partners across the city on Edinburgh 900 including Historic Environment Scotland, the Edinburgh Interfaith Association, St Giles Cathedral and the Edinburgh Local Heritage Network to name just a few.

Edinburgh 900 is something for our whole city to be part of and celebrate. I’d add that if you’re already planning events for 2024 or 2025 and would like to be part of our Edinburgh 900 programme, you can apply through our separate application process to use the Edinburgh 900 logo and be advertised on the programme website.

We’re looking to announce the full programme in July. This will examine how Edinburgh came to be over the centuries, from commerce to conflict and from faith to finance, there are an incredibly rich and varied set of themes. The programme will also celebrate Edinburgh in the present day and look ahead to our future ambitions and aspirations.

From our beginnings in the City of David in the 12th century to the City of Diversity we inhabit in the 21st, it’s clear that Scotia’s darling seat has her fair share of tales to tell.

These two funds represent a great opportunity to showcase these incredible stories to the Capital and beyond.