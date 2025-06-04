Communities play big role in fighting organised crime - Paul Grainger

Criminals involved in the recent activity have been using Sur-Ron type e-bikes

The last three months have seen the city suffering the harmful effects of organised crime as we experienced a sustained series of criminal acts that have included properties and vehicles being set alight, discharges of firearms at residential properties and serious acts of violence and intimidation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This has been amplified by the glorification of the activity through social media channels. These events have naturally excited much media interest, and I know it causes real concern to people living in the communities where these incidents have occurred.

I am keen to take this opportunity to reassure people in Edinburgh that these attacks have been targeted towards groups and individuals all known to one another and there is no threat to the wider community, although I appreciate that this may be of little consolation to the families and loved ones of those targeted and who are equally affected by these crimes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our response has and continues to be robust and we will not tolerate this activity in our city. Detectives in Edinburgh are relentlessly pursuing various lines of inquiry to identify those responsible and bring them to account.

Uniformed colleagues are engaging in intelligence-led patrols in affected areas and are targeting those believed to be involved. It is incredibly gratifying to see the whole of Edinburgh Division and national police divisions working together to resolve this situation. It really is a force-wide effort.

To date we have executed search warrants at 29 addresses and recovered 18 stolen vehicles and three illicit firearms. In total, 20 people have been charged with a variety of connected offences and a number of those individuals are now remanded in prison awaiting prosecution.

Criminals involved in this activity have been using “Sur-Ron” type electrical motorbikes and I know this also ties into wider community concerns around their use in other offending and antisocial behaviour. We have seized a number of these motorbikes through our enforcement action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Serious organised crime remains a blight on our communities and their support is vital when it comes to tackling it.

Contact Police Scotland via 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Detective Superintendent Paul Grainger