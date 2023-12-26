Community action succeeds - Foysol Choudhury

​This year has seen a success for community organisers after the new planning application for Eyre Place Lane, which would have greatly impacted local residents due to the scale and design of the development, were rejected.

Residents, joined by MSPs and councillors, stage a protest against the first proposal of student flats at Eyre Place. Picture: Greg Macvean

My constituents have been working hard to campaign on this issue and have faced many hurdles with the planning system.

Councillors on the Planning Development Sub Committee all agreed a hearing for the initial application, which had almost 400 objections.

The developers then attempted to bypass local democracy by appealing to the Scottish Government. Although the Reporter denied permission for the plans on the grounds of design and amenity, sense of place and scale, the developer put forward new plans for Eyre Place Lane with minimal alterations.

Earlier this month, a council hearing denied permission for those altered plans. I am glad my constituents’ concerns were heard and I congratulate them for their campaign for better community consultation.

It really is a testament to what communities can do when they organise together to have their voice heard as part of the democratic process.

It’s highlighted, however, concerns about how the developers were able to initially bypass local democracy in this way.