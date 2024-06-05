Community is at the heart of policing success - Neil Whiteside

Chief Inspector Neil Whiteside, Local Area Commander, South West Edinburgh

Following Chief Inspector Paul Gillespie’s recent move to join the Edinburgh Division Command Team at St Leonard’s, I am delighted to have taken up the role as Local Area Commander for South West Edinburgh.

I wish to start my first ever Capital Cops column by thanking Chief Inspector Gillespie for all his efforts while serving in this role and wish him all the best in his new position, where I know he will continue to make a significant and positive contribution to policing within Edinburgh.

While I am only just finding my feet, I have been extremely encouraged by the level of professionalism and dedication my officers exhibit each day and the knock-on benefit this has in fostering a terrific relationship with local communities, elected members and key partners operating within the region.

South West Edinburgh has a very diverse landscape and community profile. From rural areas of the Pentlands to urban areas such as Sighthill, Wester Hailes, Gorgie and Dalry, the wants and needs of the public residing in these areas differ greatly and I am fully aware that our policing approach must reflect this.

I am no stranger to the South West, having served as a Response Inspector here for three years between 2016 and 2019. I found it a very rewarding role, but it wasn’t without its challenges and these are what I believe stand me in good stead to now as Local Area Commander.

I have also served in numerous other roles within the Capital, including my most recent position within Partnerships, which has allowed me to fully experience and appreciate the vital support and assistance external organisations bring to the table when helping us to address root causes of crime.

I have also seen the benefit to our communities when such agencies play a leading role, with police providing support on issues that previously our service was seen as the primary responder.

Being able to have open, frank, and constructive conversations with partners on these matters helps ensure that members of the public in need receive the right support, from the right people at the right time.

In addition to my regular duties, I am also an Event Policing Lead, which means I have taken charge of various protests and demonstrations, as well as a number of significant sporting events, including football matches and both Tynecastle and Easter Road stadiums. I’m also a force equality and diversity specialist and a Police Federation representative, which has given me vital insight into ensuring officers are suitably supported and represented throughout their career.

I want to reaffirm this commitment to all officers and staff working in the South West and give assurances that issues such as welfare and wellbeing are of significant importance to me. My aim is to not only provide the communities of South West Edinburgh with the best level of policing service, but to ensure all personnel in the region feel empowered and supported to do the same.