Concerned about damage that could be done to local democracy

Edinburgh City Chambers

On leaving Leith Academy I did a short stint at a sweet factory at Roseburn (put me off puff candy and Berwick Cockles for life, so it did) before joining The Scottish Development Department which was to become part of today’s Scottish Office.

A civil service career beckoned but once I joined the union for my grade, The Civil and Public Services Association (CPSA) I decided to follow a different route and became an avid participant in trade union affairs going on to be a full-time elected official and member of the national executive committee, taking an active part in the trade union movement in Scotland.

After a good number of years at the helm I became a councillor in 1988 on the then Edinburgh District Council soon to be Edinburgh City Council and gave it up some 29 years later.

I write this because I recognise the important part that democratic institutions like unions and local government play, or should play, in people’s lives.

That is why I am concerned about the damage that might be being done to local democracy by the action (or inaction) of some up in the High Street.

Not just the events surrounding Cammy Day’s resignation as council leader but also the lack of serious political leadership which has been evident for some time.

During my time the council leadership was held by a series of Labour councillors (and one Liberal Democrat) some of whom did an excellent job in mostly trying circumstances. But at least most made a good fist of it – not so now.

A 31 per cent turnout at last Thursday’s council by-election in the Colinton/Fairmilehead ward may be scoffed at by some, but given the history of the last time voters went to the polls there, and the political mess that exists in the City Chambers, it is a wonder that the turnout reached that figure at all.

Of course, the two newly elected councillors will add to Conservative and Labour numbers – but will have no meaningful impact in terms of the administration.