Consultation shouldn’t be confused with public support
That shouldn’t be confused with public support, a figure I suspect the council will not want to research as it continues to dream about a line from Granton to the Royal Infirmary and beyond.
We know from bitter experience that the cost of installing a tram line is crippling, but today’s report seems to be doing its best to rewrite recent history, claiming the tram to Newhaven was jolly good value at £54 million a kilometre because it’s not the most expensive.
The latest report looks at the feasibility of opting for a bus rapid transit system instead of the £2 billion and counting for another tram line, not including some £44m just for working up the business case, which should be enough in itself to derail the scheme.
Instead it does its best to poo-poo the bus alternative, even though Lothian Buses’ view that a dedicated busway is quite feasible south from Princes Street.
Perhaps surprisingly, the bus company concedes a tram line is better that a busway from Princes Street to Granton, but that’s a choice between a blank cheque for converting the Dean Bridge – think how long the North Bridge work has taken – or ripping up the Roseburn Path.
Sue Webber is a Scottish Conservative Lothian MSP