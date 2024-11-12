People walk past the venue for the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku (Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)

As the international climate conference, or COP, begins in Azerbaijan, one of the most pressing issues on the table is climate financing for developing nations – particularly for loss and damage.

This year, vulnerable countries are arriving with a strong and clear demand: that wealthy nations step up to provide meaningful, accessible funds to help them recover from the devastation wrought by climate change.

This push for financial support builds directly on the pivotal moment Scotland helped create at COP26, where we became the first country to pledge financial aid for loss and damage, sparking a wave of commitments from others.

Scotland’s lead at COP26 wasn’t just symbolic; it set a real-world precedent that nations affected most by climate disasters should receive direct support.

This funding is critical for nations facing climate impacts far beyond their control – nations which, in many cases, have done the least to contribute to the crisis. Such support will help them protect against rising seas, help farmers adapt and shield their economies from climate shocks.

As Azerbaijan takes its turn hosting COP, we must stand firmly in support of these priorities. While we can always do more, we should be proud that Scotland’s climate leadership example continues to inspire other nations to back loss and damage financing. We all exist on the same planet and, ultimately, this is about making sure tackling climate change as one world goes from rhetoric to real, transformative action.

This COP can be a moment of unity and responsibility, where wealthier nations put resources on the table to help build a resilient and just world for everyone.