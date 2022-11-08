It is fitting that Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is at the global meeting to highlight what still needs to be done. Scotland is co-chair of The Under2 Coalition, the largest global network of states, regions, provinces and other subnational governments committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 at the latest. From California to the German Länder, the Under2 Coalition includes powerful regions across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa, Latin and North America, with over 270 governments representing 1.75 billion people and 50 per cent of the global economy.

Members of the Under2 Coalition commit to keep global temperature rise well below 2C with efforts to reach 1.5C. Over 40 states and regions have committed to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 or earlier. This is essential to limit global temperature rise. The window is fast closing on humanity being able to stop passing the point of no-return.

At last year's COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland became the first developed nation to commit financial support to address loss and damage, to help those who contribute least to global warming. Some £2m has already been pledged by the Scottish Government from the Climate Justice Fund to assist, and the First Minister has signalled more is on the way. Other countries like Denmark have decided to follow Scotland’s lead and the issue of loss and damage is on the official agenda of COP27 for the first time.

Nicola Surgeon is right to say: "Certainly the action the Scottish Government took at the outset of COP26 has given a real momentum boost to the issue of loss and damage and you'll hear plenty people that are not associated with the Scottish Government say that. It's arguable that it wouldn't be on the agenda this year had we not put such a focus on it in Glasgow. But that's a first step, it's really important we keep that momentum going.”

It is a good thing that Nicola Sturgeon is attending the UN Climate Change conference in Sharm El-Sheikh and is urging world leaders to deliver on climate promises that were made in Glasgow last year.

Wealthier nations need to deliver on the promises they made at COP26.The First Minister is calling on more developed nations to make good on those commitments. These involve a reduction in using coal and shifting to net zero.

For Scotland, and the wider world, the transition to net zero is not just an environmental imperative but an economic opportunity – and one where Scotland can become world leading. ScotWind, for example, represents the world’s largest commercial round for floating offshore wind. This means embracing the opportunities presented by net zero technologies such as renewable energy and the hydrogen economy, prioritising Scotland’s world-renowned natural capital.

No country has all the answers, or the means, to respond to the scale of the challenge posed by climate change. That is why bringing together the global community at COP27 is so important. Only by working together can we rise to the urgent challenge of climate change and deliver decisive climate action. Scotland must play its full part.