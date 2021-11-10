Coping with dark nights and festive cheer - Mark Patterson

Chief Inspector Mark Patterson.

While road safety should be a year round consideration for everyone, it is never more so important than when we enter the winter months.

This is because adverse weather and reduced periods of daylight present additional challenges for all of those out on the road - not just motorists.

The coming weeks are also where, statistically, we tend to see the largest number of incidents of drink and drug driving.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shortly many of us will be enjoying festive nights out with friends and loved ones and sadly some people will opt to get behind the wheel while under the influence.

Others may choose to drive the following day but will still have sufficient alcohol in their system to keep them above the legal limit.

The Scottish government-led drink driving campaign will be launching nationally at the start of December and during this time we will have enhanced resources in place to identify and apprehend those driving while under the influence of drink or drugs.

However, we monitor and patrol all of Edinburgh' s roads on a daily basis, so please never take the risk thinking you'll get away with it.

In addition to nights out to celebrate Christmas and New Year, many will also be travelling across the country or even throughout the UK to visit family and friends and it's really important that your vehicle is fit for purpose when making these trips.

Please check your tyres ahead of a journey and make sure the pressure and tread are within legal parameters. Similarly, check that all lights are working and that you have sufficient oil and water, as well as fuel.

It is also vitally important to ensure that you drive to the conditions you face and always be aware of the potential hazards you could encounter, such as ice, standing water or heavy snow.

It's not just those driving vehicles that need to take care, however.

More vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists also have a vital role to play in reducing casualties and keeping roads safe.

Please wear light coloured or reflective clothing when travelling and always carry a torch or have suitable lighting on your relevant mode of transportation.

Don't walk in the dark on unlit roads and where possible arrange a taxi or lift from someone you trust.

Road safety is one of our top priorities in Edinburgh and with everyone's help we can continue to make the roads of this city safer for everyone.