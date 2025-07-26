Corbyn’s new political party will offer hope
But a Corbyn government could not conceivably have done worse than the mess we were led into by a succession of incompetent governments. Many of Jeremy’s manifesto promises – on housing, jobs, energy, environment – were ridiculed... and quietly adopted by his opponents.
In every single aspect of governing, the so-called party of economic competence, the Tories, miserably failed and worsened our position. The Office of Budget Responsibility says leaving the EU reduces our productivity by 4 per cent. With Starmer, the economy has lurched from crisis to crisis under a chancellor frankly out of her depth. Inflation is up again, after falling when Truss left; that means your money buys you less.
Reform is pouring snake oil down many willing throats. But in their hearts, they know the only reform he really wants is the power to bully and threaten the weak, the dispossessed and the vulnerable.
MPs Zarah Sultana and Jeremy Corbyn, who’ve launched a new party, could not be more different. Instead of further hurting the poor, the pensioners, the disabled and refugees from war and disaster, YourParty.org will offer hope.
It will end arms exports – some made here – to countries suspected of genocide. It will end the rigged system that lets "giant corporations make a fortune from rising bills” and replace it with a fair and level playing field where everyone gets the same high standard of education, work, homes, healthcare, transport and leisure. Why should a wealthy elite live in stupendous luxury, while 4.5 million UK children live in poverty?
Last week I was in Alaska. Its senator, Lisa Murkowski, supported Trump’s ruinous bill which will add $3 trillion to America’s spiralling debt by cutting taxes for the richest and slashing Medicare to pay for it. US private capital firms want access to carve up the NHS for profit. Corbyn and Sultana say no. Let’s back them.