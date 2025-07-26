Corbyn’s new political party will offer hope

Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks to media after announcing the creation of a new political party (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Almost ten years ago I put aside my hobbies – cycling and playing trombone – to campaign for a Corbyn-led Labour government. We made mistakes. But we were up against a deeply compromised Labour movement that viewed as toxic attempts to deliver social justice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But a Corbyn government could not conceivably have done worse than the mess we were led into by a succession of incompetent governments. Many of Jeremy’s manifesto promises – on housing, jobs, energy, environment – were ridiculed... and quietly adopted by his opponents.

In every single aspect of governing, the so-called party of economic competence, the Tories, miserably failed and worsened our position. The Office of Budget Responsibility says leaving the EU reduces our productivity by 4 per cent. With Starmer, the economy has lurched from crisis to crisis under a chancellor frankly out of her depth. Inflation is up again, after falling when Truss left; that means your money buys you less.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reform is pouring snake oil down many willing throats. But in their hearts, they know the only reform he really wants is the power to bully and threaten the weak, the dispossessed and the vulnerable.

MPs Zarah Sultana and Jeremy Corbyn, who’ve launched a new party, could not be more different. Instead of further hurting the poor, the pensioners, the disabled and refugees from war and disaster, YourParty.org will offer hope.

It will end arms exports – some made here – to countries suspected of genocide. It will end the rigged system that lets "giant corporations make a fortune from rising bills” and replace it with a fair and level playing field where everyone gets the same high standard of education, work, homes, healthcare, transport and leisure. Why should a wealthy elite live in stupendous luxury, while 4.5 million UK children live in poverty?

Last week I was in Alaska. Its senator, Lisa Murkowski, supported Trump’s ruinous bill which will add $3 trillion to America’s spiralling debt by cutting taxes for the richest and slashing Medicare to pay for it. US private capital firms want access to carve up the NHS for profit. Corbyn and Sultana say no. Let’s back them.