The UK is not North Korea (Picture: Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images)

From Edwina Currie's advice to "move your sofa away from the radiator" to get through the cost-of-living crisis, to Morning Live's "how to make sweetcorn soup for £0.73p per portion", I don't think the TV producers are in touch with the general public right now.

Whilst they sit in their heated studios with every light on full wattage beaming at them, it doesn't really give the impression that these people have any idea what it's actually like to live hand to mouth.

I mean don't get me wrong, moving your sofa away from the radiator will help circulate heat in the room, and might even save you £20 a year but it's not going go lift you out of a fuel crisis.

If anything it's laughable. With the sweetcorn soup chat making me think of North Korea’s "eat grass to avoid starvation", I've had to switch the TV off completely.

It shows how out of touch the "other" lot are, you know the ones, the politicians, celebrity chefs, those who don't have to choose between food in their family’s bellies and putting the heating on.