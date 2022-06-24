The Scottish Government provides some free childcare but many parents working two jobs need more (Picture: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)

More specifically, childcare for under-fives. We have our little one in nursery most days until 3pm and we're very grateful for the place.

However, I know many parents who need more time as they work until late. Those with this issue seem to be the ones with little or no support, the parents who have to do all the drop-offs and pick-ups because they have no family close by to help.

It's really tough for lots of families. It's mainly because kids who are under school age don't have clubs available to help and I'm not sure if this is because younger children require more nursery staff per child. However, there are few options for those with young kids who are trying to hold down a job.

One parent told me she was having to do a full-time paid nursery place because she couldn't do the pick-up at 3pm, whilst another parent told me she only works nightshift.

It almost feels like we're going back in time to when the mothers needed to stay at home with the children.

It's great that we have 30 hours of childcare from the government but there is little in wrap-around support for those with no family to help and a job that runs past 3pm.