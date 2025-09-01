Cost of the Festival to workers, artists and residents - Foysol Choudhury

Foysol Choudhury was elected a Lothian Labour MSP in 2021

Every August, Edinburgh transforms into the world’s cultural epicentre, with festivals filling every corner of the city. This year, however, the stage has been busier than ever.

Alongside the usual theatre lovers and comedy fans, the Capital welcomed an additional influx of visitors for concerts by Oasis and AC/DC.

It’s a month that draws global attention and economic opportunity. Yet, beneath the spotlight lies a more pressing truth: a festival economy that places intense pressure on the very infrastructure residents rely on year-round.

Nowhere is that strain more visible than in housing. When tourists arrive, hotels and B&Bs fill up fast. For people already living in vulnerability, August can mean being pushed further into homelessness.

Shelter Scotland warned that major events create a “bottleneck” in temporary accommodation, with people displaced at short notice to make room for tourists.

However, the pressures do not end with housing. Edinburgh’s cultural season is built on the dedication of stage crews, technicians, hospitality staff and many others who work tirelessly in the supporting industries. Yet for many, the reality is long, exhausting hours for very modest pay.

Often, those hours come under contracts that offer little or no security. With low wages, unstable work and the seasonal nature of these jobs, it’s a constant struggle to make ends meet, even as the city’s economy thrives on their efforts.

Emerging artists face similar barriers. Simply being in Edinburgh in August can be a financial gamble; some take on debt to perform, while others are priced out entirely.

When workers can’t afford to work and artists can’t afford to perform, diversity shrinks, innovation slows and the cultural richness on which our festivals rely begins to erode.

The Scottish Government is quick to celebrate record visitor numbers, but slower to address the inequalities behind them. A fair cultural strategy cannot be measured by ticket sales alone. It must guarantee that no one is pushed into unsuitable accommodation and ensure fair pay and decent conditions for festival workers, as well as provide real support for emerging artists so they can take part without risking financial hardship.

I recently hosted a conversation at the Festival of Politics, “Dreaming of a Fairer Future for Culture,” alongside Culture Counts and a panel of inspiring voices from across Scotland’s

creative sector. Edinburgh’s festivals are a treasure, but pride alone will not protect them.

Their future depends on whether we confront the pressures that threaten them and act decisively to safeguard the people and communities who make them possible.

If Scotland is to remain a cultural leader, it must honour not just the art on stage, but the lives and livelihoods that keep the curtain rising each year.