Costly inquiries are all very well if we learn lessons from them - Susan Dalgety

Lord Hardie’s inquiry into the long and costly tram project cost £13 million

Lord Hardie, the retired judge who chaired the nine-year long inquiry into Edinburgh’s trams, admitted to MSPs last week that he was upset when he found out that the public were told about his £1 million pay cheque for his work on the investigation.

He thought the revelation might lead to journalists “pestering” him at home. As it turned out no-one, not even the most enthusiastic tabloid hack, knocked on his front door, so he was free to enjoy his post-retirement bonus with his family, unmolested by the press.

As for the general public, well they had more things on their plate to worry about than Lord Hardie’s bank balance – the cost of living crisis for a start.

Even more staggering than Lord Hardie’s daily rate – set by the Scottish Government, which apparently has a fee schedule for retired judges – was the total cost of the inquiry itself.

It cost tax payers £13 million, which works out about £1.5 million a year to produce a report that told us what we all knew any way.

The 961-page report can be summed up in three points: the city council’s original budget was way off track; the management of Tie – the arms-length company set up to deliver the tram system – was chaotic; and the Scottish Government ducked its responsibility for oversight of the project, despite giving it a £500 million grant.

None of which came as surprise to any of us who had been subjected on a daily basis to the “living hell” that was Edinburgh city centre during the construction of the (shortened) tram route.

So why did it take nine years and £13 million to come to the same conclusion the average Edinburgh citizen had reached only months after the work started?

Lord Hardie’s evidence was to Holyrood’s finance and public administration committee, which recently established its own inquiry into the cost of public inquiries.

Kenneth Gibson, the committee’s convenor, hit the nail on the head when he said his inquiry had “the potential to be a really interesting piece of work given the significant sums of money that public inquiries often involve.”

There are four public inquiries ongoing in Scotland right now, looking at the Covid crisis, hospital safety, child abuse and the death of Sheku Bayoh.

So far the costs of these are estimated at a staggering £200 million. This is money the country can ill-afford to spend. How many social care staff would one public inquiry buy?

Of course, public inquiries are important for finding out why bureaucrats bungled major capital projects such as the parliament building and Edinburgh’s tram network, or what mistakes politicians made during a health crisis such as Covid.

But they are not worth the reams of paper they are written on if no-one learns any lessons from them.

Nor should any public inquiry take nine years. What on earth did Lord Hardie and his team find to ask questions about over a seven-year period?

And why did it take two years to write the report? That works out at just over a page a day – which deserves a separate inquiry of its own.