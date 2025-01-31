Council doth protest too much about not being ‘anti-car’

A report entitled, Powers to Reduce Car Use, was on the Transport and Environment Committee agenda

It has become standard practice for a succession of Edinburgh City Council transport conveners to protest that they and the authority are not “anti-car”.

Readers with longer memories know that this goes at least as far back as the days of David Begg with his expensive Greenways and the first road closures in the city centre. Installed without a budget for future maintenance and paid for by pillaging the road and pavement repair budget, Greenways may have helped some bus routes but also began the backlog of road repairs we see today.

More recently we have had Lesley “Spaces for People” McInnes and her supposedly temporary pandemic schemes that are still in place, despite public disapproval in a huge consultation.

But all this pales into insignificance when you look at the Transport and Environment Committee agenda yesterday. Most obvious is a report entitled, Powers to Reduce Car Use. Contained within this concept officers highlight Scottish Government plans to let councils introduce pay as you drive road tolls, more controlled parking zones with much longer operating hours, the Low Emission Zone – even though air quality already meets the targets – and the council’s own “ambitious” target to reduce car kilometres by 30 per cent by 2030. This target being far more stretching than the drastic Scottish Government 20 per cent target and unlikely to be achieved.

Some councillors want to go even further. Not content with the slow pace of action to close roads through their own oddly named City Mobility Plan, and because car use is rising back towards pre-pandemic levels, they suggested resurrecting plans for a Workplace Parking Tax on businesses just when they are hit with a higher National Insurance bill for their employees.

Local changes are no better. The items in a bulletin for information included a write-up of a low traffic neighbourhood in Leith that Tony Blair’s spin team would have been delighted with. It was wholly positive and ignored the only real evidence of traffic displacement to boundary roads which showed huge increases at peak times. Apparently, it’s a success because, what a surprise, traffic has reduced on roads the council closed to traffic.

When the council doesn’t like the views expressed in public consultations or formal objections it now uses unscientific “consumer research” to gaslight the public that these schemes are popular. This is policy-based evidence rather than the proper way round.

Of course, these councillors do think you should get around but pretty much only by bike. The bonkers suggestions their prodding of officers have generated include finding alternatives for cyclists while they rebuild George Street. No, the George Street funding isn’t available and yes, it was supposed to be for pedestrians but don’t ask those questions.

Instead, they suggest temporary cycle routes on each of Queen Street, Thistle Street/Hill Street and most egregiously on Rose Street. In order, that’s on the only street left for traffic, against the one-way flow and on a street which has been pedestrianised at least since I was boy. The potential cost doesn’t bear thinking about.

Did I mention that the plan for you to get around without a car also includes more trams? Except there isn’t any money. As in previous years I fear the council doth protest too much. If that lot of measures isn’t anti-car, I don’t know what is.

Iain Wright is Conservative group leader on Edinburgh City Council