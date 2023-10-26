Council has no authority over Dundas monument - John McLellan

​Rarely slow to report people it doesn’t like, City of Edinburgh Council is rattling legal sabres at the descendants of Henry Dundas for removing the controversial plaque blaming him for casting thousands of Africans into slavery from his St Andrew Square monument.

The plaque was removed from the base of the Melville Monument in St Andrew Square

The Melville Monument Committee, led by the 10th Viscount Melville, which disagrees with the wording, was reported to the police, only for the police to confirm there was no criminality. Breaches of planning regulations were no use because permission for removal had been granted by, yes, the council.

Thanks to digging by land expert and ex-Green MSP Andy Wightman, it seems the council doesn’t actually own the square or monument, but in a deal going back to the 19th Century it’s a caretaker on behalf of the landowners, the companies owning the surrounding buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council agreed a 50-year lease in 2007, and only a year later sub-let it to the Essential Edinburgh business improvement organisation.

Therefore, despite putting legal frighteners on Viscount Melville, it appears the council might not even have had proper permission to install the plaque in the first place and therefore had no authority to threaten anyone.