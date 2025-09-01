Council leader Meagher can teach Swinney a leadership lesson - Susan Dalgety

Leader of Edinburgh City Council Jane Meagher

There are many reasons to be proud of Edinburgh . . . Hibs’ tremendous fightback against Legia Warsaw last Thursday and our annual festivals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I may have my own beef with the book festival and its choice of authors, and I could barely afford a ticket to any of the shows on the International Festival programme, but I love the energy of Edinburgh in August. For a month, it is simply the best city in the world.

And now I can add Edinburgh City Council leader Jane Meagher to that list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I have expressed my reservations about Cllr Meagher’s low-key style in the past, but her handling of the recent Supreme Court judgement, which ruled that the term ‘woman’ refers to biological sex for the purposes of equality law, has been exemplary.

Under her leadership, Edinburgh will become the first council in Scotland to comply fully with the law and ensure that all the city’s schools provide single-sex toilets for pupils.

A report on the council’s updated guidance for schools will be considered by councillors on Thursday.

As Susan Smith of grassroots campaign group For Women Scotland (FWS) told this newspaper, it is “great to see such a robust paper, and such prompt action from Edinburgh City Council.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But as she points out, it is shameful that the Scottish Government continues to “dither and delay” in providing new national guidance for schools across the rest of the country.

FWS are so frustrated by the government’s lack of action that they have organised a rally outside the Scottish Parliament at 11am on Thursday, where they expect hundreds of women to turn up to let John Swinney know exactly how they feel about his dithering.

I am sure Cllr Meagher will be too busy up the road in the City Chambers to make an appearance, but if she were to turn up, she would be guaranteed a warm welcome.

And the First Minister should take a leaf out of her book and show some leadership.