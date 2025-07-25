Council needs to take the listening approach to CPZs - Iain Whyte

Business owners united against the CPZ

Does the Council ever listen? I suspect most of you would respond with a resounding “no”. But this is odd because with 63 councillors and 19,000 staff that’s plenty of pairs of ears.

The cloth eared approach has been exhibited again with two campaign groups writing to the council about plans that aren’t thought through or that completely ignore the views of the public.

Many of the left-wing councillors see the imposition of a Tourist Tax in Edinburgh as a saviour and in their heads have spent the limited money it will raise many times over.

The businesses who will have to collect it see things very differently. Now the Scottish Tourism Alliance has written to the Labour council leader to reiterate that the implementation timescale was too short.

As Conservative councillors, although opposed to the tax in principle, we argued pragmatically at the final vote for a longer implementation to give businesses time to change their systems.

Now businesses are complaining that the council that rushed things through hasn’t even published any proper guidance or said how the payment system will work.

The council attitude to private business, often small organisations, seems to be do as I say, not as I do.

In a similar vein a group of Portobello residents and businesses are threatening the council with legal action if it goes ahead with a controlled parking zone (CPZ) in Portobello and Joppa.

There was plenty of chance to listen on this one as over 500 residents attended a stormy meeting in Portobello Town Hall earlier in the year to berate the transport convener and his officials over plans they see as unnecessary and unwanted.

The group has rightly pointed out that the now ancient council consultation, conducted during the pandemic, shows that 59 per cent of locals said there was no parking problem and 57 per cent opposed the CPZ plan.

Even worse, the plan at that time covered a smaller area – leaving out Joppa.

Conservative councillors will only vote for a CPZ where residents support it. It is time the whole council took on this type of listening approach.