Council tax rises are harsh but it could have been worse - Iain Whyte

As the council met yesterday to set its annual budget, with an inflation busting tax hike I thought of the words of American President Ronald Reagan: “The problem is not that people are taxed too little, the problem is that government spends too much”.

An eight per cent hike was almost forced on the council by the Labour Government’s National Insurance increases, taxing the very jobs where they spent the money increasing pay rates.

We Conservatives recognise the combined effect on the public of growing inflation, national tax hikes at Scottish and UK levels and the highest ever tax burden in peace time.

So, it is hugely disappointing to see our call for a lower Council Tax increase rejected by all other parties. Although some other local politicians are saying it would have been even higher without our pressure for restraint.

However, there are lots of things we could do to transform public services to make them work for the public rather than the producer. So, our limited influence on the budget was used with a view to reform the council.

Money for social care is ring-fenced to make improvements to service and use technology better to ensure the service can go further and the limited resources help many more of the people who need it. – imperative given the demographics of an ageing population. And we are calling for our NHS “partners” to match this funding.

On educational attainment we secured funds to bring in best practice and ensure that headteachers in Edinburgh are given the opportunity to learn from it. We want to focus on places that get results and learn from them and in my view there is no place better to start than Berwickshire High School, which has seen a dramatic improvement in attainment in a very short period.

Cleaning up our city has been a theme for Edinburgh Conservatives since our last manifesto. We are conscious that the extra cleaning teams we have supported are being undermined by littering, dog fouling, dumping around communal bins and other fly-tipping.

The council has let enforcement of these issues slip to the point where it is almost non-existent, so we were delighted to secure funding to fix this. We hope this will lead to many more multi-tasked wardens being available to tackle these issues.

Our final intervention was on the rather geeky sounding data analytics. However, this is key because unless we know what Edinburgh people need from the council we can’t retarget our services.

Our calls over the last few years for zero-based budgeting, echoed this week by Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay, have finally been heeded in the officer proposals for the budget. Agreed by the council and combined with better data on our service’s productivity and residents’ needs, this could become a mini DOGE that focuses the council on improved services in future.

It is far from the budget we Conservatives would want. The Council Tax rise will hit many hard at an already difficult financial time. But it’s better than without our input and sets some important foundations to improve the council in future.

Cllr for Craigentinny/Duddingston, Leader of the Conservative group