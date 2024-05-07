Councillor Kumar’s experience will make her a formidable leader - Angus Robertson

Councillor Simita Kumar is leader of the SNP group on Edinburgh City Council

Simita becomes the first person of colour to lead a political party on the council, and the first elected female leader of the SNP group. Councillor Kumar hails from the Fiji Islands, where her love for rugby and environmental causes originated from childhood experiences.

Starting her career as a teenager with a modern apprenticeship at Glasgow City Council, she holds degrees in psychology and health research. She has worked in the NHS since 2015 including time based at the old Sick Kids at Sciennes working in Oncology and Haematology, before going on to deliver workshops for children and young people with long-term health conditions.

In the council, she has served as the SNP spokesperson for Economy and Fair Work, now overseeing the Education, Children, and Families portfolio. Simita’s experience will make her a formidable leader who understands and has experience of crucial issues of the day. Her ward, Southside/Newington sits within the Edinburgh Central Scottish Parliament constituency, and I greatly look forward to working with her on the issues that matter to our constituents.

Many thanks go to outgoing leader Councillor Adam Nols-McVey, who led the SNP group for seven years, including five as leader of the first-ever SNP administration from 2017-2022. I know he will continue to be a committed representative of the Leith ward, which he has represented since 2012.