Council’s Craiglockhart kudos - John McLellan

Easter Craiglockhart Hill nature reserve

Regular readers will know this is one of the few places you can rely on to cut through Edinburgh Council’s spin, but every so often our wonderful local authority can get things right.

I know some readers might be shocked at this outrageous claim and think I need a lie down, but it’s true, folks, as this little example from my district shows.

For some years a wood and earth ramp at Easter Craiglockhart Hill has been showing signs of rot but looked solid enough.

However, a few months ago it began to fail, and it looked like the wood would give way altogether and potentially collapse on a passing mutt or even a child.

A barrier was erected and ignored, and we fully expected it to be closed permanently for years, like the Water of Leith bridges in Craiglockhart Dell, and as had the path from the same ramp to Myreside Road.

But no, a team set to work last week and by Tuesday the ramp was rebuilt, a splendidly solid construction of heavy timber which looks like it will last for decades. And a team is also working on the pond jetties, much beloved by people feeding the water birds (no bread please…)

So well done, Edinburgh Council for the fast repairs, but chapeau to the impressively industrious Friends of Craiglockhart Hill for applying the necessary pressure to make sure it happened so quickly.

Now, about those signs to warn off nutcase mountain-bikers who think it’s Glentress and will kill a dog unless something is done.