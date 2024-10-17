Council’s Craiglockhart kudos - John McLellan

John McLellan
By John McLellan
Published 17th Oct 2024, 07:00 BST
Easter Craiglockhart Hill nature reserveEaster Craiglockhart Hill nature reserve
Easter Craiglockhart Hill nature reserve
Regular readers will know this is one of the few places you can rely on to cut through Edinburgh Council’s spin, but every so often our wonderful local authority can get things right.

I know some readers might be shocked at this outrageous claim and think I need a lie down, but it’s true, folks, as this little example from my district shows.

For some years a wood and earth ramp at Easter Craiglockhart Hill has been showing signs of rot but looked solid enough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, a few months ago it began to fail, and it looked like the wood would give way altogether and potentially collapse on a passing mutt or even a child.

A barrier was erected and ignored, and we fully expected it to be closed permanently for years, like the Water of Leith bridges in Craiglockhart Dell, and as had the path from the same ramp to Myreside Road.

But no, a team set to work last week and by Tuesday the ramp was rebuilt, a splendidly solid construction of heavy timber which looks like it will last for decades. And a team is also working on the pond jetties, much beloved by people feeding the water birds (no bread please…)

So well done, Edinburgh Council for the fast repairs, but chapeau to the impressively industrious Friends of Craiglockhart Hill for applying the necessary pressure to make sure it happened so quickly.

Now, about those signs to warn off nutcase mountain-bikers who think it’s Glentress and will kill a dog unless something is done.

Related topics:Edinburgh CouncilJohn McLellan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice