People are to be offered a flu vaccine with their Covid booster shot (Picture: Steve Parsons/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

As the latest spike in the pandemic threatens the health service and winter approaches, it is more important than ever to do all we can to counter the virus.

Even although young people are the least likely to be affected by coronavirus, their vaccination follows advice from the Scottish Chief Medical Officer and his colleagues in the other home nations.

Youngsters who fall into the age group can now head along to drop-in clinics together with their parents or carers, or can wait for a letter offering them a scheduled appointment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, the booster programme for all adults over 50 is up and running, and also includes frontline health and care workers, younger adults with underlying health conditions that put them at heightened risk and adult householders who have contact with people with suppressed immune systems. Booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine are also aimed at adult, unpaid and young carers.

With concerns growing about virus immunity ahead of winter, the booster campaign will include the flu vaccine. Heath Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “The booster programme will run alongside our biggest-ever flu vaccine programme as both of these programmes are important for individual and for public health and wherever possible, those eligible will be offered Covid-19 booster and flu vaccines together. As always promoting maximum take-up is a key challenge. We can all play our part.”

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.