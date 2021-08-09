Covid has far from gone - but Nicola is still the best to lead us out of this - Helen Martin

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during a recent a visit to the Fallin Nursery in Fallin, Stirlingshire. PIC: PA.

Scotland is continuing to be more careful than England, particularly when it comes to masks. They are still compulsory for going into shops, supermarkets etc and certainly the same for dentists, hairdressers and other services, even schools.

The only sector that is determined to get rid of masks is of course bars, festivals and night clubs where people have to eat, drink, dance and engage with each other in a sociable atmosphere.

To be honest, I don’t actually know anyone who wants to ditch their mask, but some do. We still have to use anti-bacterial handwash, and work at home when possible.

There’s a chance we will have booster jags in autumn, and there may be some more restrictions in winter. Travel restrictions can’t be ruled out, especially as there may well be new variants.

There are so many hospital staff required to self-isolate, especially at A & E, and GP surgeries certainly aren’t back to patients queueing for open consultations.

There are some optimists who think this global pandemic is more or less “gone”. It’s reduced but not over. I sympathise with those whose businesses are restricted and certainly with those who may have lost their jobs and have been financially whacked with Covid. But I’m among the Scots who believe Nicola Sturgeon is our best Covid leader.

