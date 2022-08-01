That was the challenge set for pupils from three West Lothian primary schools to mark the refurbishment of Whitburn’s Burgh Halls.
Last week, youngsters from Croftmalloch, Polkemmet and Whitdale Primary Schools joined councillor Kirsteen Sullivan to seal their time capsules in the walls of a new Partnership Centre due to open later this year.
The pupils contributed drawings and photographs as well as writing down their thoughts and feelings about the Covid pandemic. They are bound to delight whoever finds them in 2072.
Most Popular
-
1
Edinburgh man, 35, in ‘critical’ condition after being struck by black Mercedes
-
2
Edinburgh woman who lost ‘irreplaceable’ engagement ring at beach overjoyed as it’s returned in dog poo bag
-
3
'The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever': Kate Bush fans gather at Edinburgh's Holyrood Park
-
4
Edinburgh crime news: Police seize electric motorcycle and seek its owner after dangerous driving in Niddrie
-
5
Commonwealth Games 2022: Velodrome evacuated after horror crash sees England’s Matt Walls and spectators hurt
If I had to choose three things to put in my time capsule, I would start with a copy of my Covid vaccination certificate. During the dark days of the first lockdown, I couldn’t believe that we would be able to produce not one, but several, vaccines to combat Covid. Yet here I am in August 2022 awaiting my fourth jab.
Read More
I would throw in my old iPhone, with a note explaining how important it was during the pandemic. I used my smartphone to order groceries, to stay in touch with family and friends, to binge on box sets, and of course check the Covid numbers in East Lothian every day.
In 50 years’ time, we will have microchips in our fingertips, and people will laugh at my old iPhone 8S the same way my grandchildren giggle at my record player, but I could not have survived the last two years without it. I may have been locked down, but I had the whole world in my pocket.
And of course I would include a copy of the Evening News, the one from Monday 23 March 2020, the day the first lockdown began.
As we struggle to cope with the cost-of-living crisis, it’s easy to forget that only two years ago we were facing the biggest global catastrophe since the Second World War.
“We will come through it stronger than ever,” said Boris Johnson as he announced a Draconian set of measures. And while it may not feel like that now, he was right. Working together, we survived. And that is surely something to tell our great-grandchildren.