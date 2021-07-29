It's one thing to be able to take the three-bridges cruise up the Firth of Forth, quite another to open up nightclubs amid the Covid pandemic (Picture: Jane Barlow/PA)

Mind you, it is disappointing the Scottish government is being blamed for the reduced vaccine take-up. You can take a horse to water etc...

It’s not and should not be mandatory but why some are not getting vaccinated is a mystery to me, especially as it is pretty painless and effective.

Social media has a lot to answer for because more and more of the younger unvaccinated are ending up in intensive care. As for long Covid, it’s not a risk worth taking for yourself, let alone perhaps becoming a Covid-spreader.

Then there was Boris and his Freedom Day. The most printable thing I can say about him is, what a ninny. Good word “ninny”, should be used more often, especially of Boris J.

But a ninny for PM is really scary. He opens nightclubbing with sweaty young people (unvaccinated?) up close and very personal in hardly ventilated surroundings. Welcome to a Covid lab.

Does he think we can’t look over the North Sea to the Netherlands which unlocked everything and, lo and behold, a few weeks later there was a 500 per cent increase in cases and, yes, everything went into reverse gear. I wonder what the Ladbroke odds are on a steep increase in cases south of the Border in a few weeks?

I’ll say it again, give me the First Minister’s caution anytime.

However, even as I continue to do casework during recess, I did have a few days out with my ten-year-old granddaughter. The continental weather saw us take the three-bridges cruise up the Forth. I can’t recommend it highly enough (weather permitting).

The crew were courteous and professional and that and the scenery made me proud to be Scottish (as ever).

We were told the history of the Forth blocking various enemy invasions, identified the islands large and small, including Gnome Island, yes, there are gnomes.

I saw a single puffin (in flight) and a few curious seals popped above the waves when the canny captain parked us right above their favourite spot. We sailed below the three bridges: quite a sight in itself.

Asked by the captain as we disembarked what we thought of the experience, I told him my fussy granddaughter gave it nine out of ten, which from her was high praise indeed. She deducted “un point” as apparently the onboard loo was not up to scratch.

But then it was back to my home-office desk in my eyrie at the top of the stairs. Next week there will be a virtual sitting of Parliament when the First Minister will outline further baby steps in our path out of Covid. Not all of us have the opportunity to ask a question but I shall bid for one.

In the meantime, wearing though it is, let’s all keep to the rules, because some are beginning to think it’s all over. Keep hand-sanitising, mask-wearing and make sure you are vaccinated so we can do our bit to make the coming autumn and winter, as far as we can, much freer from restrictions. Take care and enjoy the sun while it lasts.

Christine Grahame is SNP MSP for Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale

