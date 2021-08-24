The absence of live music during the Covid lockdown was a major loss for many (Picture: Lisa Ferguson)

Without the opportunity to perform to audiences and venues being closed, it has been exceptionally difficult time for the entire arts community and associated industries.

To help weather the storm, the Scottish government has provided tens of millions of pounds in funding to support the arts as a whole across Scotland.

The five August festivals in Edinburgh have collectively received £4,096,146 of Scottish government grant funding since the start of the pandemic. In addition, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society has received loans and grants worth more than £1 million.

Now the Scottish government has announced that musicians, bands, artists and venues will be able to apply to a £750,000 fund to bring new and additional concerts to venues and festivals in Scotland next year.

Scotland on Tour will support the staging of concerts across the whole nation from between January 2022 and January 2023.

The pledge to establish a touring fund for theatre and music was made in the SNP manifesto, which committed to its launch within the first 100 days of the current administration. That has now been delivered.

If you are an artist or run a venue that wants to know more about the Scotland on Tour fund please register your interest via [email protected] The Scottish government is committed to support the culture sector’s recovery from the Covid pandemic. Let’s all do our bit by supporting our performers and venues as fans and audience members.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary

