It is, of course, imperative that everything possible is done to ensure that schools remain open but the hospitality sector should not be used as a soft target if infection rates do not improve.

That sector in particular has done everything that was demanded of it to help curb the transmission of Covid and many went beyond the gvernment’s demands by introducing measures of their own.

People’s quality of life has significantly improved now that they are allowed to visit bars and restaurants and meet up with acquaintances that have been sorely missed due to previous Covid restrictions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Montgomery, of the Scottish Hospitality Group, was abundantly clear when he said that “hospitality is the first to go and the last to come back, we know that. A lot of hospitality businesses are just now treading water and furlough is keeping them afloat. Come Christmas, I think we are going to see a lot of businesses going to the wall and any further lockdowns could be a disaster for the industry.”

If, as Prof Leitch contends, that a “reverse gear” may be engaged then it has to be backed up with irrefutable evidence that it is absolutely necessary and not just simply pointing a finger at a popular sector which has already suffered immense damage.

A message from the Editor:

Being able to meet friends in bars and restaurants has improved our quality of life (Picture: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images)

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.