Downloading Scotland's Covid passport app is easy, says Angus Robertson (Picture: Ewan Bootman/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

The scheme has been introduced for larger events, like some football matches and nightclubs, and venues now must put in place a “reasonable system” to check the status of customers, with only certain medical exemptions applying. For everyone else over 18, we need to show that we have had both doses of Covid-19 vaccine before getting in to nightclubs, unseated indoor events with more than 500 people, unseated outdoor events with more than 4,000 people or any event with more than 10,000 people present.

Now more than 700,000 people in Scotland have downloaded the vaccine certification app and well over 750,000 have a paper copy. I downloaded the app last week, and uploaded the certificates almost immediately onto the app. It was quick and easy.

Vaccination certifications schemes have already been up and running for months across the European Union and Wales is set to introduce their own scheme soon.

By proving we have had our vaccinations, not only are we helping protect people around us at larger events, but we are encouraging others to finally get round to getting their jabs.

With growing public awareness of the vaccination certification scheme in Scotland, there will be an inevitable increase in take-up for the scheme as well as vaccinations themselves. If you haven’t already done so, download the ‘NHS Scotland Covid Status’ app today.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary

