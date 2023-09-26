Crackpots’ defence of Brand leaves me feeling sorry for him - Vladimir McTavish

​Whether the allegations against Russell Brand are true or false, we will know in the fullness of time. In the meantime, all I have to say is this. I have never found the bloke funny.

Russell Brand leaves the Troubabour Wembley Park theatre in north-west London after performing a comedy set. He faces claims about his sexual behaviour at the height of his fame. He has vehemently denied the allegations. Picture date: Saturday September 16, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SHOWBIZ Brand . Photo credit should read: James Manning/PA Wire

If you remember, this is the guy who on live radio left a voice mail message for Andrew Sachs (Manuel from Fawlty Towers) slut-shaming his grand-daughter. Classy stuff, eh?

His finest hour may well have been recreating the role of the spiv in the re-make of the St Trinian’s movies, acting in a sleazy manner towards girls in a posh boarding school. Talk about hiding in plain sight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man has got very far on very little talent, so surely it was only a matter of time before he was undone by the media who bigged him up in the first place. Bizarrely, I feel a bit sorry for him. Not because of the allegations, but because of the bunch of right-wing crackpots who have lined up in his defence.

First up was Laurence Fox. “Who’s he?” You ask. Indeed, you may well ask. It would be tempting to say that Laurence Fox is famous for being famous. Except that he isn’t.

Laurence Fox is famous because his family is famous. He’s part of the Fox “acting dynasty”. He’s the son of either James Fox or Edward Fox, two posh brothers who looked identical and who were in lots of seventies movies.

One of them, who knows which, is the father of Emelia Fox. Laurence Fox himself is self-selected spokesperson for a number of cranky right-wing causes. I’m sure he appears on GB News on a daily basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apparently being the cousin of that woman on Silent Witness qualifies him to spout bonkers views such as white middle-class males being a persecuted minority group. Yes, that’s the kind of nonsense this idiot talks in public on a regular basis.

Next up was Elon Musk. Were he to be a character in a graphic novel, I would assume the illustrator had suffered a stroke while drawing him.

He doesn’t look like an actual human being, it’s as if his face has been moulded out of plastic. He has the look of someone who has been created by artificial intelligence and produced by a 3-D printer.

If ever proof were needed that humanity will eat itself within the next decade it is manifest in this ridiculous self-serving multi-billionaire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next person to line up in his defence? Andrew Tate, no less. Presumably on the grounds that Brand had only been accused of minor misdemeanours when compared to Tate’s charge sheet in Romania. OK, our Russell may be a bit of a sex pest, but at least he isn’t involved in people trafficking.

Thought you couldn’t have a more toxic person fighting your corner than Andrew Tate? Think again, because Katie Hopkins has also come out in support of Brand.

Really? Ugh ! Pass me the sick bag now.