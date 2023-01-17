Abandoned trolleys are a growing problem in some areas (Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

In Edinburgh, there is an emerging problem of trolleys being taken from a range of shops at Craigleith retail park and dumped around the local Telford area and adjoining cycle paths.

The trolley-dumping phenomenon has increased as the retail park has become more popular. On the regular community litter picks arranged by SNP Councillor Vicky Nicolson and Drylaw Telford Community Council in the summer, trolleys are often found strewn about the place. One resident is so frustrated that she has taken to gathering trolleys in her garden and liaising with Councillor Nicolson to have them picked up.

It is totally unacceptable that Telford residents face the dumping of trolleys in local green spaces and paths. Not only is it a disrespect to the local area, it is costing local residents and the council time and money having to collect them.

While it is not the retailers’ fault that trollies are being lifted in the first place, it is time that they step up to help solve this issue. We know there are tried and tested ways of reducing trolley dumping.

Other retail parks have developed various solutions, such as wheel-locking systems to stop initial removal or, in some cases, retailers actively collect the lifted trolleys from the local area. By working with retailers we will hopefully see some action to help prevent the theft and dumping of trolleys.