Crowds and noise would test the patience of a Buddhist monk

End of week two of the Fringe, and we’ve survived the usual madness and mayhem, enlivened by the Oasis flood and an Orange Walk. Well, why not? If there’s mayhem, why not add more?

Mind you, the lads from the Lodge missed a trick by not handling out flyers for upcoming gigs.

The Oasis fans seemed like lovely people, even when squished into trams, which turned into tubes of humans trundling through the city. I just managed to get onto a rammed late night service at Picardy Place. Faces were squeezed up against windows. It was very much Tokyo-meets-London rush hour. And yet someone on that tram not only had a guitar, they were managing to play it. No idea how. I suspect they were taped to the ceiling. Inevitably, the shout went up "Anyway, here’s Wonderwall” and we all had a singalong down Leith Walk.

Oasis have fairly fit fans, I noticed on Saturday, when a large number discovered that 90s bucket hats and high winds do not mix. Things aren’t much better on foot, especially up on the High Street. I had to fight my way along on Sunday.

Now, I have nothing against street performers. They are highly skilled and genuinely entertaining. It’s the crowds that drive me nuts, and the noise. Virtually every performer is mic-ed up and amplified. Throw in a couple of pipers and your humble busker with a guitar doesn’t stand a chance. This could be why there are fewer mime artists pretending to be trapped by an invisible wall kicking about. So, silver lining there.

Even the most mild mannered of us can crack in the face of the insanity. As I battled through the crowd gawping at yet another "death defying” Australian doing something involving hula hoops, machetes and a volunteer from the crowd called “Pete from Livingston”, I swear I saw a genuine Buddhist monk shove a costumed paper-waving irritant to one side and tell them to “p*ss off” in a strong Scouse accent. I knew he was the real deal and not an actor. He didn’t try to give out a flyer. And he immediately apologised.