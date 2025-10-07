Culture Collective fund opens

Funded work might include performance, visual art, film, design, or other creative disciplines that reflect local identity and participation

The Scottish Government’s Culture Collective Fund has opened for applications, offering support of between £100,000 and £300,000 for 10 to 15 projects across Scotland.

Administered by Creative Scotland, the fund enables organisations in the arts, screen and creative industries to work directly with communities on locally-led cultural projects.

The initiative was established in 2021 to support creative recovery after the pandemic. Its first phase backed 26 projects across Scotland and created almost 500 paid roles for artists, connecting with more than 600 local organisations from Shetland to the Borders. That experience showed how community-driven culture can strengthen social connections, develop talent and contribute to local regeneration.

This new round builds on those achievements, giving organisations the opportunity to deliver projects that are shaped by the communities they serve. Funded work might include performance, visual art, film, design, or other creative disciplines that reflect local identity and participation. Successful applicants will progress to a second stage later this year, with final funding decisions to be made in early 2026.

The Culture Collective Fund sits within the Scottish Government’s wider commitment to the culture sector at all levels. We are ahead of schedule in delivering the planned £100 million increase in culture spending by 2029, and I am engaging through this year’s budget process to continue that progress. Investing in culture supports creativity, jobs, wellbeing and community life.

Programmes like Culture Collective ensure those benefits are shared across every part of Scotland. I encourage all interested organisations to apply.

Angus Robertson is SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary