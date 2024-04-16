Culture is key for Scotland - Angus Robertson

Singer-songwriter Roddy Hart's Roaming Roots Revue will be celebrating modern classic songs from Scotland when it returns to the Celtic Connections festival in Glasgow Picture: Gaelle Beri

It also bolsters our reputation for hosting world-leading events and our contribution around the world. It is also a key tool for our international offices to engage with the international community.

In short, the strategy aims to provide an innovative, more sustainable, and economically stronger culture and creative sector; an internationally connected and diverse culture and creative sector that contributes positively to people and communities; and an enhanced international reputation for culture and creativity including Scotland’s response to global challenges.

An example of the success we will emulate and develop is the Festival Interceltique de Lorient is an annual celebration of Celtic culture held in Lorient, France. It brings together Celtic nations and regions from around the world to showcase their music, dance, literature, cuisine, and heritage.

In 2023, the Scottish Government collaborated with Showcase Scotland Expo and the Traditional Music Scotland Association to highlight Scottish artists. Approximately 7,000 visitors engaged with the Scottish presence. The platform it provided allowed artists involved to showcase their work internationally not just through the festival itself, but also more widely through French media, increasing their reach and their audiences.