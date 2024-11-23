Customers can’t get enough of music related merchandise

Avalanche can now offer Genesis dominoes.

It was interesting to see in the news this week that HMV was to dedicate an entire floor of its flagship Oxford Street store to books. Recently Avalanche has started offering a small selection of books as we are able to source them from a music distributor and they are all music related.

The main reason I had a change of heart though, given we have always avoided selling books before, was that the prices were so good and the books were actually great titles and not just ones that hadn’t sold.

Books range from a fiver for a book about The Beatles to beautiful hardback books on David Bowie, The Who, Led Zeppelin or Nirvana for £10. Our best seller so far has been a hardback book on Jeff Buckley for a tenner.

Emboldened by our success we have even stocked a few very expensive books that we are able to sell for £20 with a David Bowie book being the biggest success.

What we are finding is that while the selling of music is a sound foundation to work from, and for us that is not just vinyl but compact discs too, customers love to be offered a wide range of music related merchandise.

T-shirts were something we had always done in a small way but since we moved to the Waverley Market over five years ago now the demand has increased beyond anything I initially imagined.

We do make a big effort to source more unusual shirts but most of the time when people comment on how pleased they are to find a particular shirt they haven’t been able to get elsewhere, it is one that is easily available from one of the big companies that wholesale shirts.

More and more now we are also being offered the tour merchandise of big-name artists once the tour is finished, with the bonus that we are regularly selling them at half the price with a £40 shirt being only £20. We have a range of merchandise from the Olivia Rodrigo Sour tour that includes not only t-shirts but also hoodies and a cap. While we were only offered shirts from the last Bruce Springsteen tour there were several different designs that proved very popular.

Fans of rock bands like Iron Maiden, Kiss and AC/DC are particularly keen on band related products and we have Iron Maiden monopoly and Kiss and AC/DC pint glass sets and playing cards. Kiss also have their own tour board game.

Posters appeal to our younger customers while prints do well with those a little older and cards sell well to all ages. To appease our younger shoppers we have started stocking patches and keyrings after being asked relentlessly to do so.

Add in a decent selection of mugs and tote bags and our selection of merchandise is almost complete. I say almost because we now have the ultimate piece of ex-tour merchandise on sale.

We do from time to time get asked for anything by Genesis as shirts are not readily available and we did manage to secure an ex-tour Genesis canvas bag but even better we can now offer Genesis dominoes. We do also now stock a Genesis book, probably also available in HMV – but will they have the dominoes?