Cuts to STV news coverage alarming

STV Group chief executive Rufus Radcliffe

I am deeply concerned at STV’s proposals to cut around 60 jobs and close its north of Scotland news programme, subject to Ofcom approval.

While the broadcaster has reported financial pressures, with losses in the first half of 2025 and advertising revenue falling compared to the previous year, the suggested cuts would constitute a significant loss to Scotland’s media environment. I have written to STV’s chief executive Rufus Radcliffe making clear my concern about this issue and will be remain close to the situation as it develops.

If approved, STV’s move would provide only one programme from its Glasgow base covering the whole of Scotland, with Aberdeen newsroom staff among those affected. This would represent a substantial shift in how Scotland’s largest commercial broadcaster provides local and regional reporting.

The potential consequences for journalism and public service broadcasting are alarming. Reliable news from trusted sources is an important part of Scottish society and essential in countering misleading or false information. A decline in dedicated regional coverage risks weakening this foundation.

I am worried, too, about the impact of the proposals on jobs, reporting capacity, and long-term trust in Scottish broadcasting. Quality journalism is not only about national news, but also about covering events, issues and voices across different parts of the country.

I will continue to press for a strong and sustainable Scottish broadcasting sector. It is important that changes in response to financial pressures do not come at the expense of high-quality journalism or the erosion of public service broadcasting in Scotland.

Angus Robertson is SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary