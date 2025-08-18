Cuts will put city back to dark days of mental health services

Cuts to mental health services will destroy people’s sense of hope and their ability to contribute to their communities, says Mary Weir (Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

The 1980s saw a wealth of innovative community services developed in response to the government’s Care in the Community policies. Edinburgh was at the forefront.

The “voluntary work as therapy” project at the Edinburgh Volunteer Exchange (now Volunteer Edinburgh) was nationally and globally recognised in terms of what is possible in enabling people recovering from serious mental illness to become contributing members of society.

I worked in mental health across Scotland at Volunteer Edinburgh. I was the chair of Health in Mind – once known as the Edinburgh Association for Mental Health – and I was the CEO for Change Mental Health, which was then known as the National Schizophrenia Fellowship (Scotland) and then Support in Mind Scotland. I was privileged to play a key part in the development and evolution of community mental health services in Edinburgh and across Scotland.

Even though after retirement I have immersed myself into family life and other interests, I can’t help but become drawn back to my previous professional world. I am utterly appalled by the destruction of community mental health services, headed up by the Edinburgh Integration Joint Board (EIJB), delivered by voluntary organisations in Edinburgh.

Forty years ago mental health services in our city bore little resemblance to those of today. There was heavy emphasis on inpatient treatment at the Royal Edinburgh Hospital, with few community services of any description. Discharged patients then had nowhere to go in the community. They were socially isolated and wandered the corridors of the hospital. It was the nearest thing they had to a home and it was a place where they felt safe. They often led hard and hopeless lives; harassed and stigmatised in the community. Their sense of identity was nothing more than being seen as a “patient”.

These are scenes, with the current proposal by the EIJB, that could easily become the norm again. One of the earliest community developments was the Stafford Centre, which currently faces potential closure. It opened in 1986 on Stafford Street and now thrives on Broughton Street. Stafford Centre is a place where those living with mental illness can get the support they desperately need. It has provided a sense of purpose and injected hope again back into their lives. It stemmed from the National Schizophrenia Fellowship (Scotland) Edinburgh Group – comprising of family members and people experiencing schizophrenia – who were concerned at the absence of activities that people could do in the community when they weren’t inpatients.

Stafford Centre addressed the gap – and still does. It was supported and funded by statutory authorities who recognised it to be a cost-effective investment in a new kind of service. What followed were innovative and creative opportunities to evolve the service – keeping people out of hospital or making their admissions shorter. A vibrant ecosystem of support emerged.

Over the past 40 years, mental health in services in Edinburgh have been transformed beyond all recognition – and for the better. It’s been the result of creative and effective joint working by partners across health, local authority and voluntary sector services. Initiatives have saved NHS Lothian millions of pounds, painstakingly developed a network of humane and meaningful services, and enabled people affected by poor mental health to have a springboard into mainstream activities that others take for granted.

Providing mental health services is becoming a financial challenge. While the EIJB and Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership (EHSCP) find themselves at a crossroads, the proposed cuts – to be decided on August 26 – will effectively end all of the good work done over the past decades and put the city back to the dark days of people having nowhere to go and no route to recovery.

This decision will destroy people’s sense of hope, their ability to contribute to their communities, and increase their likelihood of relapse and the subsequent need to access NHS services – and those services will have an impacted ability to provide effective treatment and care.

Mental health services aren’t, and shouldn’t be, an either/or. Pitting one set of services against another is singularly unhelpful as they are all interdependent. At a recent public meeting to stop the cuts, an EIJB member stated that they were facing “a choice between a gym membership and being able to afford a grocery shop”. This is insulting and spurious.

Money might be tight, but this is public money. Voluntary sector services should not be treated as expendable. As a former mental health service user with almost 35 years of lived experience of mental health issues, I know what is possible in terms of recovery and having a chance to contribute to my community. Why should others, most of whom are in much more difficult circumstances than I was, be denied the same opportunity now and in the future?

Mary Weir is former chief executive of Change Mental Health