Cycle route upgrade takes the biscuit

An upgrade to the cycle route from Balerno to East Calder via Kirknewton is being proposed

Of all the daft road plans in Edinburgh, and there have been plenty to choose from, a proposal to upgrade the cycle route from Balerno to East Calder via Kirknewton has got to take the chocolate digestive.

But it will take a lot more than that to swallow this latest wheeze dreamt up by the publicly funded cycling promoters Sustrans, because even the cyclists in South West Edinburgh know this is a waste of scarce resources.

We are constantly being told how short the Scottish Government and Edinburgh City Council are for money, yet here is a government-backed agency wanting to spend taxpayers’ money on something no one is asking for. It’s not as if there are no other projects in the area which are of greater importance, quite the opposite.

What’s really wanted is proper surfacing of the muddy track from Muir Wood Road along Bloomiehall Park, allowing children to walk or cycle to school without going near Lanark Road. But to qualify for funding it must be a path with lights. But no one says it should be illuminated, just for the track to be surfaced, like the Water of Leith.

And there are calls for a better cycle route between the A70 and the A71 to link up Curriehill Station and Heriot-Watt University. It beggars belief how supposedly well-meaning organisations can come into an area and tell people what’s good for them, and what locals want can’t be achieved because of some rule or other which defies common sense and local knowledge, and burns public money in the process.

Sue Webber is a Scottish Conservative MSP for Lothian