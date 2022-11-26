'Look mum, I'm doing a wheelie!' Hayley's son shows how it's done

How do I know? I found out the hard way after my eldest wheelied the life out of his bike – rip Apollo who's been spun down the road so many times on one wheel he's had to put in a request for an early retirement!

I didn't realise different bicycles had different uses until I had a great chat in a bike shop recently. Apparently if you're a fair-weather cyclist, something like an Apollo is perfect, but if you cycle every day then a high-range bike like a Boardman might be better. But what about the wheelies? What's the bike the kids are all spinning down the road on? It’s called the Carrera Vengeance.

After some research and a bike lesson with two very knowledgeable mechanics (I'm forever in your debt, Steven and Jen), I'm now equipped in the lingo being thrown about by my son and his pals! Steven and Jen both said how the Carrera (not to be confused with the sports car – your kids would be devastated if you gave them one of those instead!) is the bike of choice for youngsters who like to unicycle on a two-wheel bike. They go mad for them, like bees to pollen!

I've since heard at least four more kids ask for one in the last week and now I know the reasons why. It's mainly the lightness of the aluminium frame, ‘Shimano Altus’ (they're to do with the gears and chain), and the quality of the brakes that mean older kids can fly about on one wheel (please always wear a helmet).

I've also discovered the perfect wheelie takes practice, feathering your back brake, super skills and a lot of time shouting at your parents "watch me do a wheelie". I don't think I could spin on a back tyre if I tried, I'm a liability walking down the street, never mind cycling but I do encourage my kids to cycle so they're confident on a bike – it's a life-skill every kid should have.

With us being encouraged to leave the car and cycle more, it's also important for us to check kids’ tyres, lube their bike chains and listen to their discs. I have a new-found respect for winter bike safety so spent £25 on gear, brake and tyre checks for a year.

