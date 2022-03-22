Cyclists Chris Hoy and Shanaze Reade with Angus Robertson at a ceremony to mark 500 days to go until the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships (Picture: Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX)

From August 3-13, 2023, Scotland will host the first ever Cycling World Championships which is predicted to welcome 2,600 elite cyclists, including para-athletes, from 120 countries, and up to two million spectators.

It will be held in up to ten venues and locations in Glasgow and across Scotland, bringing positive impacts and benefits to the whole country, generating a projected economic impact for the country. This historic and innovative event will bring together the 13 existing international cycling union (UCI) World Championship cycling disciplines into one mega event for the first time.

To mark the 500-day countdown, I attended a special event at the Sir Chris Hoy velodrome in Glasgow with the Scottish cycling legend himself and fellow champion Shanaze Reade who have both become ambassadors for the Cycling World Championships.

The countdown was used to launch Champions of the Worlds: a new initiative inviting enthusiasts from cycling clubs and communities across Scotland to become local representatives for the 2023 UCI Cycling Worlds.

Ensuring local cycling communities are involved every step of the way, the “Champions” will receive exclusive announcements, invites to Championship events, opportunities to lead volunteer efforts and much more. For more details, visit www.cyclingworldchamps.com.

The 2023 UCI Cycling World Championship in Scotland will be amazing. Make sure you make the most of it.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary

