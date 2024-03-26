Cycling’s good for the economy - Angus Robertson
That’s according to a new report by Sustrans, the charity that works for and with communities to help them ‘come to life’ and create healthier places and happier lives for everyone through the promotion of walking, wheeling and cycling. It’s quite astounding.
The report also estimates that 1314 serious long-term health conditions are prevented thanks to the health benefits of walking and cycling.
Crucially and with the news that the world is warming faster than experts predicted, 42,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions have been saved by people travelling by bike and foot rather than vehicles. Indeed, every day, up to 160,000 cars have been taken off the road.
Edinburgh Council Transport Convener Cllr Scott Arthur said: “The Council has set ambitious targets for 2030, aiming for Net Zero, as well as a 30 per cent reduction in car kilometres. We have a clear policy direction – the challenge ahead of us is delivering this over the next six years. To deliver our vision for walking, wheeling and cycling set out in our City Mobility Plan we will need to invest £1.2 billion.”
I fully support these efforts, which align with the legacy commitments of the Scottish Government following the UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow, which also added £205m to the Scottish economy. Indeed, through the Scottish Government’s million-pound Community Cycling Fund, we are already supporting sustainable cycling projects and local events to ensure as many communities across Scotland get involved.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.