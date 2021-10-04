Boris Johnson is about to become a father for the seventh time (Picture: Stefan Rousseau/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

What other 18-year-old has the temerity to stand up in public and take the mickey out of most of our world leaders? I certainly don’t know any.

When she sent them up about their pledges about helping to avert climate change, repeating their words and adding “blah, blah, blah” it showed them up for what they are.

Just a bunch of people in charge mouthing empty words whilst continuing to live as they want. Classic case of ‘do as I say, not do as I do’ and it was about time they got called out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I don’t know too much about other leaders, but how our Prime Minister has the audacity to lecture anyone about the future of the planet is beyond me.

What most experts on climate change will tell you is that one of the most worrying factors is population – as of January this year there were, give or take a few hundred, 7.8 billion people living on this planet.

And that floppy-haired chap residing at Number 10 Downing Street is not exactly showing any great concern about this as he stands ready to become a father for the seventh time.

I did think it might be a good idea to send him a box of condoms, but realised that I might have to deliver them personally in order to demonstrate how to use one. I’ve not been able to sleep properly since having had this thought.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.