But as I write, I have just heard the breaking news that the Metropolitan Police have confirmed that they are investigating allegations of coronavirus rule breaches in Downing Street and Whitehall.

When announcing the move, the Met’s chief also said that “the vast majority of people have acted responsibly during the pandemic; many, many people – including many Londoners and my colleagues – have made huge sacrifices and they have suffered considerable loss during the pandemic”.

Now there is no doubt in my mind that Johnson ignored the fact that the party in the garden of No 10 was against the regulations set by him because he did not think that they applied to him. That he was above the law and even if there was any breach, it was trivial, such is his arrogance.

My mother, Jenny, a Leither, who was seeing out the rest of her days in a care home in the Highlands was deprived of the comfort of seeing her family due to the regulations.

Then, at the age of 98, she passed away just before Christmas, by which time her condition had so deteriorated that a visit at that time was hardly any comfort at all.

When we last saw her, we did not know if she was conscious but we told her that we loved her. “Love you too” she struggled to say and they were her last words. Families throughout the UK have similar or worse stories to tell.

