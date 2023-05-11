News you can trust since 1873
Dear Val McDermid, being 'anti-wealth' is easier when you're rolling in money – John McLellan

Award-winning crime novelist Val McDermid appears to be rather well off

By John McLellan
Published 11th May 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

Crime author Val McDermid couldn’t make her political beliefs clearer. judging by the t-shirt she sported on her way to the All Under One Banner separatist march in Glasgow last weekend, now highlighted on social media. “Anti-monarchy, anti-Britain, anti-wealth, eco-zealot Marxist”, it said, emblazoned across a clenched fist and red star. It must cut quite a dash around her Stockbridge street where Georgian townhouses have recently sold for around £1.4m.

In fact, a quick search reveals the address under which she is currently listed in Companies House was bought for £1.1m seven years ago. But perhaps, like Dr Zhivago’s mansion, she will split it into bedsits for the working classes.

I doubt the anti-wealth Ms McDermid has to worry about the heating bill in one of Edinburgh’s most desirable streets, because Companies House also reveals her business, QSI(2014) Ltd has net assets of £2.39m. Another, CJMB Ltd, has net assets of £1.14m, according to the last filed accounts. Interestingly for someone apparently anti-Britain that both companies are registered in Darwen, Lancashire.

Most Popular

As for Marxist, her co-director in CJMB is Chorley-based Tony Totham, a senior partner in the accountancy firm Hayes & Co which handles her firms’ books, who says he “specialises in tax mitigation for clients and dealing with Revenue & Customs Investigations". Not unexpectedly for someone who minimises clients’ tax liabilities, his testimonial fails to mention helping loadsamoney novelists unchain the Scottish proletariat from the yoke of British capitalism.

I have no doubt Ms McDermid contributes all that is due to the Exchequer, but being an extreme socialist is so much easier when you’re rolling in it.

Scottish crime writer Val McDermid (Picture: John Linton/PA)Scottish crime writer Val McDermid (Picture: John Linton/PA)
