Deaths written off as necessary consequence of Israel achieving objectives

Palestinians inspect the site struck by an Israeli bombardment in Muwasi, Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip on Monday (AP Photo/Mariam Dagga)

Two Israeli human rights groups have now accused Israel of “committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza”.

One of them, B’Tselem, said in a report on Monday that it had reached that “unequivocal conclusion” after an “examination of Israel’s policy in the Gaza Strip and its horrific outcomes, together with statements by senior Israeli politicians and military commanders about the goals of the attack”.

It went on to say that what is happening “cannot be justified or explained as an attempt to dismantle the Hamas regime or its military capabilities”.

Their report was based on data collected over the last 20 months including information on “thousands of cases” allegedly committed by Israeli forces against Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Israeli territory.

The second group, Physicians for Human Rights Israel, stated that it agreed that Israel’s actions in Gaza amounted to genocide. It published a separate legal and medical report documenting what it termed as a “deliberate and systematic extermination of the health system in Gaza”.

Condemnation of Israeli Defence Force tactics from within Israel itself is a welcome development and will hopefully encourage others to speak up. The Israeli Government has been exposed as a brutal, intransigent manifestation of downright malice, intent on wiping out men, women and children whom it perceives pose a threat to Israel’s status.

No matter that thousands upon thousands of the victims have barely learned to walk or talk – they are seen to be the enemy in the eyes of the Israeli state and their deaths are written off as a necessary consequence of Israel achieving its objectives.