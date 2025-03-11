Dedicated Muslim cemetery is a matter of dignity

Foysol Choudhury MSP

As we observe the holy month of Ramadan, a time of reflection, compassion and community, it is especially disheartening that Scotland’s Muslim population continues to face an unresolved crisis – one that threatens the dignity of our Muslim community and exposes the shortcomings of our current burial infrastructure.

The shortage of dedicated Muslim burial spaces in Edinburgh and the Lothians is not just an administrative hurdle, it is a failure to uphold the basic religious and cultural rights of a significant part of our population. This issue has been raised time and again, yet meaningful action remains elusive. How much longer must grieving families be left in uncertainty before we act decisively?

Islam mandates a swift burial, a practice deeply embedded in the faith’s traditions and essential for those mourning their loved ones. Yet, Edinburgh’s Muslim community faces a dire situation – only 80 plots remain at Ratho Cemetery and 200 in Midlothian, while the future of new burial grounds, such as Craigmillar Castle Park Cemetery, remains uncertain. Without immediate intervention, families will be left with limited, unsuitable or distant options forcing them to navigate logistical and emotional distress at the most painful moments of their lives.

We must follow the example set by other cities like London, where faith-based burial sites like the Garden of Peace ensure that Muslim communities have access to spaces that meet their religious needs. Scotland, renowned for its commitment to inclusivity and equality, cannot lag behind. A dedicated, faith-based, and not-for-profit Muslim cemetery is not an unreasonable demand, it is a moral and practical necessity.

I have long championed this cause, working for several years with Edinburgh City Council’s heritage team, bereavement services and planning authorities. While these discussions have explored possible sites, including Mortonhall House and Prestonpans, the lack of concrete action is disheartening. It is time to move beyond consultations and feasibility studies; we must secure land now before the crisis escalates further.

This is not just a Muslim issue – it is a Scottish issue. It speaks to how we, as a society, respect and accommodate the diverse communities that call Scotland home. Our nation has a proud history of embracing different faiths and cultures, but inclusion is measured by action, not words.

I urge my fellow policymakers, local authorities and the Scottish Government to commit to a solution that will serve generations to come. Securing land for a dedicated Muslim cemetery is not just about logistics – it is about respect, dignity and the fundamental right to lay loved ones to rest in accordance with their faith. The time for promises has passed. The time for action is now.

Foysol Choudhury is a Labour MSP for Lothian Region