Demonstrators need a change of focus - Christine Grahame

Christine Grahame MSP.

I told myself I can’t keep writing about Gaza and Ukraine but there is no avoiding the untrammelled aggression of Putin and Netanyahu. Both have been given the green light by Donald Trump and in so doing turned the world order upside down.

Who would have thought that a president of the USA would be so beguiled and outfoxed by Putin? Then there is the finding by a United Nations Commission of Inquiry concluding this week that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza.

Scarily the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, despite the “scorched earth” Israel policy on Gaza and the attack on Qatar, fails to condemn Israel.

With this UN finding, nations who stand by while genocide continues in Gaza are by association complicit in it.

As for Ukraine, Putin now stretches his war arm into Poland, no doubt gleeful that apart from condemnatory words, he’s got away with it yet again.

Into this turmoil we have bad leadership, evil leadership and weak leadership leaving the field wide open for extremes on either side. So we have the rise of the extreme left and the extreme right. I despair.

For the demonstrators against immigrants and asylum seekers, what is your point? These people have paid thousands to escape poverty and oppression, crossing countries seeking a better life here. Do we need immigrants in Scotland? Yes.

Instead we have the weak leadership of Sir Keir Starmer who apes Reform and announces a “one in one out” scheme, meaning no change in numbers but a soundbite. So he pours fuel on the Farage fire.

There is discontent, of course, but let’s talk about the increase in food prices, as I predicted here as a result of the increase in employers’ NI contributions.

Let’s talk about the broken promise of Starmer to reduce our winter fuel bills by £300. Where did that go?

Let’s concentrate on the unfair tax system. Income tax we all recognise, and National Insurance is another tax on our wage packets. But let’s look at those stealth taxes, hidden away and levied whether you have the income or not.

The standard VAT rate is 20 per cent. It applies to most goods and services. The reduced VAT rate is 5 per cent and this applies to goods and services like some health products, fuel, heating and car seats for children. Zero-rated goods and services include most food, books and clothes for children.

The same goes for Fuel Duty levied on petrol and diesel at 59.9p per litre. You don’t need to have a car for this to affect you, because everything transported by road pays and that goes straight onto your bills.

So in this mad, distorted world, let’s have some demonstrations about the cost of living, broken promises and a broken tax system.

SNP MSP for Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale​​​​​