Details of Iran attack still remain fuzzy from Trump and his team

Next Friday marks the first anniversary of Labour’s landslide win in the 2024 General Election – what a difference a year makes.

Much has changed in the 51 weeks since Keir Starmer was swept to power on the back of a thumping majority. Many loyal voters have been disappointed by him in government, including 120 of his own MPs, and he faces rebellion from within the ranks on the Treasury’s proposed benefit cuts.

Yet there is still enough spare change down the back of the sofa to buy 12 fighter jets from the USA which will be capable of launching nuclear missiles. I’m sure that is a huge consolation to disabled people already struggling to make ends meet. At least Starmer stopped short of going into full Tony Blair mode, and the UK did not get involved in the US bombing mission to Iran, which may have broken international law.

While a year seems a long time in politics, much can change within the course of a week. Last weekend, many feared we were on the brink of World War Three, as Trump launched his raid on Iran’s nuclear facilities and the Iranians responded with attacks on Qatar. By Thursday, the entire episode had descended into farce.

The exact details still remain fuzzy at best. Trump claims Iran’s entire nuclear capability had been obliterated and tweeted “Bullseye!” Who knew he was such a fan of 1980s British TV game shows? By the start of this week, a leaked intelligence document suggested the impact had been limited, while the International Atomic Energy Agency said there was no leakage of radiation. To a lay person like myself, that suggests two possible scenarios. Either the mission was a failure or the underground nuclear facilities never existed in the first place.

By midweek, the CIA had changed the official narrative. The nuclear site had received “severe damage”, which is a few steps down from obliteration. This was backed up by some grainy aerial photos which claimed to show what had happened, but actually proved nothing at all. This is all eerily reminiscent of 2003, with the false evidence trotted out to prove Iraq had weapons of mass destruction. Meanwhile, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Kameini said the US failed to achieve anything significant and was claiming the incident to be a victory for Iran. The whole thing may have to referred to VAR for a final decision.

On Thursday US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, who has faced allegations of alcohol abuse and anger management issues, weighed into the debate. The former Fox News presenter lambasted the press for their lack of patriotism in not believing the president. He called the mission a “historic success” and repeated the claim that the facility had been “obliterated” at the weekend. Or maybe he was referring to himself being “obliterated” at the weekend. It’s all very unclear.

The only thing we know with any certainty is that if Trump says he devastated Iran’s nuclear capability then he definitely didn’t. Judging by form, he’s either rambling nonsense or deliberately lying. Although he did come up with an uncharacteristic gem of wisdom on Tuesday. He claimed neither Israel nor Iran “knows what the f**k they are doing”. They’re not the only ones, Mr President.