Devolution is a work in progress - Angus Robertson

King Charles III watches as Gaelic singer Joy Dunlop performs during the 25th Anniversary celebrations of the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood in Edinburgh. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire

On Saturday, the Scottish Parliament hosted a significant event to celebrate 25 years of devolution, attended by King Charles.

The day’s programme was a vibrant showcase of Scotland’s culture, heritage, and future aspirations. Scotland’s new talent and renowned tradition were on show, including the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, the National Youth Choir of Scotland, renowned Gaelic singers, dance performances and spoken word recitations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also in attendance were “local heroes” from each of the Scottish Parliament’s constituencies. My thanks to John Wilson, the recently retired head of Broughton High School, who represented the best of the long tradition of pedagogic and community service in Edinburgh Central.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The First Minister’s speech, begun first in Gaelic, emphasised the importance of all people in the country and the pivotal moment devolution brought for empowering the Scottish people.

Indeed, since its first sitting in May 1999, the parliament has been at the heart of significant policy developments. Early legislation, such as the abolition of tuition fees and the introduction of free personal care for the elderly, set the tone for a parliament committed to progressive change. In the years that followed, it passed landmark laws across the full spectrum of government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the Scottish Parliament looks ahead, it remains a dynamic institution, evolving to meet the needs of the people of Scotland. But devolution continues to be a work in progress, reflecting the aspirations of the nation and the principle that decisions affecting Scotland should be made here, in Scotland’s own parliament.